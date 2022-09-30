Strong putting brings S.H. Kim an even-par round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

S.H. Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, S.H. Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving S.H. Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.