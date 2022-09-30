Ryan Moore shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Moore chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moore's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.