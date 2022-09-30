Ryan Brehm shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Brehm hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.