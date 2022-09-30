Ryan Armour putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Armour hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ryan Armour had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Armour's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.