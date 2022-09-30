Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knox's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.