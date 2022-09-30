Russell Henley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Russell Henley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Henley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Henley's tee shot went 135 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Henley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.

Henley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 over for the round.