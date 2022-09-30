Rory Sabbatini shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Sabbatini's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sabbatini at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sabbatini had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Sabbatini's 123 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.