Robert Streb shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Streb's tee shot went 149 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Streb hit his 74 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Streb's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Streb's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Streb's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.