Robby Shelton shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 11th, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Shelton chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Shelton hit his 113 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.