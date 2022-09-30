Richy Werenski shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Werenski tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Werenski's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 under for the round.