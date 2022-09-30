Quade Cummins shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Quade Cummins hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cummins finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cummins chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Cummins chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Cummins at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 13th green, Cummins suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cummins at even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cummins had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Cummins's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.