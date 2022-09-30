Philip Knowles shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Philip Knowles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Knowles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Knowles hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Knowles to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knowles got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knowles to 1 over for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Knowles's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.