Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 first but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.