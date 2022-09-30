-
Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Peter Malnati meets Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee at Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati gets to know Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee Jones during a pro-am round. Jones, who had multiple congenital heart conditions when she was younger, gets a chance to learn what it's like to spend a day on the PGA TOUR.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Malnati missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 first but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Malnati got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Malnati's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Malnati's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
Malnati tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
