Paul Haley II shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Haley II hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Haley II's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Haley II's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Haley II hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Haley II hit his 95 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Haley II's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Haley II had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.