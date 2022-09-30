Patton Kizzire comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kizzire finished his day tied for 94th at 1 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Patton Kizzire's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kizzire's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.