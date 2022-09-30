Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Patrick Rodgers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Rodgers had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.