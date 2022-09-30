Nico Echavarria shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nico Echavarria hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Echavarria hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Echavarria had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Echavarria reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Echavarria's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Echavarria's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 under for the round.