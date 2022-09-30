Nick Watney shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watney's tee shot went 155 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Watney chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Watney's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.