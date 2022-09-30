Nick Taylor putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Nick Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 3 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.