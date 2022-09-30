Nick Hardy posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Hardy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hardy finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Nick Hardy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Nick Hardy at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

Hardy hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, setting himself up for a long 61-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Hardy hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.