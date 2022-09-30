Nicholas Lindheim shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nicholas Lindheim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lindheim finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lindheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lindheim to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lindheim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lindheim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Lindheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lindheim to even-par for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lindheim hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lindheim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lindheim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Lindheim to even for the round.