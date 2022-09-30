Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Nate Lashley's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.