MJ Daffue shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

MJ Daffue hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Daffue had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.