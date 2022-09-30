-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Michael Thompson in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Thompson finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Michael Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Michael Thompson to even-par for the round.
Thompson hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
