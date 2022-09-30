Michael Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Michael Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kim hit his 94 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.