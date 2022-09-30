Michael Gligic shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Michael Gligic hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Gligic at even for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gligic hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Gligic chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.