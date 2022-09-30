Max McGreevy shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Max McGreevy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, McGreevy's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, McGreevy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

McGreevy hit his fourth shot into the water, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 16th. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.