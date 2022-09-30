Matti Schmid shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matti Schmid hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Schmid hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.

Schmid tee shot went 214 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Schmid to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Schmid had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 2 over for the round.