Matthias Schwab shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matthias Schwab hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to even for the round.