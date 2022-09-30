Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.