Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Trainer had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.