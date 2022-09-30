Martin Laird shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Laird's 180 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Laird got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 2 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Laird's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 4 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Laird had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Laird to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 5 over for the round.