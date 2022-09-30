Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 4th at 8 under with Scott Stallings and Garrick Higgo; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.