Strong putting brings Mackenzie Hughes a 9-under 63 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Mackenzie Hughes hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hughes finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Thomas Detry; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Mackenzie Hughes had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hughes's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 181 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 9 under for the round.