Luke List finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left List to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, List chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept List at even-par for the round.