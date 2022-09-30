Lee Hodges finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lee Hodges hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hodges's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.