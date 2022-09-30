Kyle Westmoreland shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Westmoreland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Westmoreland hit his 240 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Westmoreland hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Westmoreland to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Westmoreland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 5 under for the round.