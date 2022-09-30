Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 98th at 2 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 264 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hickok chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.