Kevin Yu shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 31st at 4 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Yu had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Yu reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Yu hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Yu chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.