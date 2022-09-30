Kevin Tway shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 third, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tway hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tway at 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tway chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a double bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.