Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Streelman had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Streelman hit his 87 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.