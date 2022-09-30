Kevin Roy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Roy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Roy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Roy's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Roy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Roy hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Roy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Roy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 under for the round.