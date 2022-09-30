Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Bradley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 189 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.

Bradley his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Bradley had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.