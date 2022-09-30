Justin Suh shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Suh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 140th at 8 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Suh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Suh hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Suh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Suh's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Suh's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.