Justin Lower shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lower's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Lower had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lower's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.