Justin Lower shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
September 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Lower goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 134 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lower's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lower got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Lower had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Lower's 122 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
