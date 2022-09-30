Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.