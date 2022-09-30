John Huh shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Huh had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.