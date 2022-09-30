Joel Dahmen putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 18th at 5 under; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-5 fifth, Joel Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 178 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.