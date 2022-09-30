Strong putting brings Jimmy Walker an even-par round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Walker finished his day tied for 110th at 3 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green 10th, Jimmy Walker suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.