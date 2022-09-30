Jim Herman putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship

Jim Herman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for 1st at 10 under; Sepp Straka is in 3rd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Garrick Higgo, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Jim Herman's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Herman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Herman had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Herman hit his 102 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.